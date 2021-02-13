Mr. & Mrs. Smith is being turned into a TV show for Amazon

Amazon will be home to a TV show adaptation of the hit 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The reboot is coming from Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the duo announced in Instagram stories, indicating the series will be available to stream sometime next year. Amazon Studios and New Regency are behind the show.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV adaptation was co-created by Francesca Sloane, a producer and writer on hit FX series Atlanta. This will mark the first time the movie has been reboot as a TV series, but it’s not the first time the idea has been presented.

Back in 2006, a TV show adaptation of the movie was created in 2006 and a pilot was produced; that pilot episode, however, didn’t lead to a season order and the show never went anywhere. This time around, fans of the movie will be able to stream the new series on Prime Video.

The movie starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the lead roles; it’s unclear who will serve as the assassins in the Amazon series. Presumably, the show will present viewers with an expanded look at the same general storyline we see in the movie, but it’s possible the series may focus on a different part of that universe — perhaps what happened after the movie or the events leading up to it.

The 2005 movie tells the story of John and Jane Smith, a married couple living a boring suburban existence. Both characters are assassins and neither knows the other’s secret. The discovery is made when their rival agencies assign them to the kill same person — and then each other.