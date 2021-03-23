Movies Anywhere finally arrives on Samsung smart TVs

Movies Anywhere, the service that makes it easy to watch the digital movies you’ve purchased, has finally arrived on Samsung Smart TVs, the company has announced. The new support covers Samsung’s smart TVs dated back to the 2017 models, meaning most consumers who have purchased one of these TVs will likely be able to download and use the app.

Put simply, Movies Anywhere is a service that syncs content from multiple supported video platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play, making it possible for users to view all of their digital movie purchases in a single collection. The tool is arguably vital given the vast number of platforms available.

#MoviesAnywhere is now available on Samsung Smart TVs! Get started by looking for our app on your @SamsungUS Smart TV, then find a movie that looks better on your big screen: https://t.co/QuzxbTeHqR! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jeKO4DR7cJ — Movies Anywhere (@movies_anywhere) March 23, 2021

Users can access their Movies Anywhere collection using the related app, but only if they have a supported device — Roku, Kindle Fire, Fire TV, Vizio and LG smart TVs, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and Apple TV. In an announcement today, Movies Anywhere said that Samsung’s smart TVs have joined the lineup.

The Movies Anywhere website has been updated to list “Samsung Smart TV: 2017 – 2020′ as the supported devices; you can find the full list of smart TVs and other streaming devices that are supported on the service’s website here.

In addition to syncing the content from your various supported accounts, Movies Anywhere also provides a general overview of the content, including release date, ratings, running time, and more. The platform highlights content that is on sale, making it easy to go directly to the retailer for the digital purchase.