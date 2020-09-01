Motorola Razr 5G might have some notable upgrades after all

It will just be hours before Samsung unveils its second foldable phone this year and it won’t be too much of a surprise if the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s presence will raise questions about Motorola’s next foldable phone. Of course, the Lenovo subsidiary isn’t going to stray away from its Razr form factor to take on Samsung, which, in turn, raises more questions about its viability. Considering it won’t be a Razr 2 or Razr 2020, there might be some misgivings about the Motorola Razr 5G. It turns out, however, that it might still have some things going for it after all.

As the name suggests, the Motorola Razr 5G will basically be an upgrade to the new foldable Motorola Razr that was announced last year but only launched in February this year. Even without considering the addition of 5G capability, the upgrade from a Snapdragon 710 to a Snapdragon 765G alone might already be worth calling it a Razr 2.

That won’t be the only upgrade though, at least not according to Ishan Agarwal. The main camera, which was a 16MP shooter, is getting replaced by a 48 megapixel sensor instead of an earlier leaked 20MP. The front 5MP camera also gets upgraded to a 20MP camera. Of course, it’s not all about megapixels so it remains to be seen just how much better the camera output will be this time.

The battery will also jump from 2,510 mAh to 2,800 mAh but it’s, unfortunately, a few figures shy of a rumored 2,845 pack. The leakster also points out that the phone will be lighter and slightly smaller than its predecessor but, based on the renders, still looks exactly the same.

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr… It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH. It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5×72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2t — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 31, 2020

Given that it will still be losing out against the Galaxy Z Flip 5G when it comes to specs, the Motorola Razr 5G’s hope for success will be its price. That might not be too reassuring given how the non-5G model was priced earlier this year but hopefully, Motorola has already learned its lesson since then.