Motorola Razr 5G could be coming in early September

Although it hasn’t given the formal word yet, it’s highly unlikely that IFA 2020 will take place in September as an in-person event, at least not in the capacity as all IFA events since 1924. That, unfortunately, means that companies that were planning on making a big splash in Berlin this year have to make do with their own separate and potentially online-only alternatives. Case in point, Motorola has apparently scheduled something for September 9 and it’s probably no mystery what it will reveal then.

Motorola doesn’t really have any other higher-end phone worth making a fuss over that we know of. Of course, it will most likely still have a handful of almost forgettable mid-range and entry-level model phones under the G and E series. As far as premium phones go, however, the only other phone left unannounced is the 5G Motorola Razr.

The company has been sending out teasers of an event scheduled for September 9 and the brief animated GIF practically tells nothing else. Of course, it’s also not that hard to glean a foldable phone and unless Motorola has made a miracle, it is unlikely going to suddenly announce something like the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Not much is known yet about the next Motorola Razr itself, admittedly, but the little we do know may not sound that exciting to some. The biggest update will be 5G support courtesy of the Snapdragon 765 with more RAM, which finally addresses one of the biggest complaints about the phone. Other than that, most of the specs, including the 6.2-inch foldable screen, sound almost the same.

Hopefully, Motorola has made more changes because otherwise the updated Razr will probably fail to leave any lasting impression. It’s more like a half-upgrade than a full next step, though it is probably too much to expect from Lenovo’s subsidiary to have the resources to make big strides in that area.