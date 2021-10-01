Moto Tab G20 is a surprising return to the tablet market

Motorola has been trying hard to reclaim its lost position in the mobile market, mostly by flooding it with innumerable smartphones on almost every tier. It even launched two (or one and a half) foldable clamshell phones under the RAZR brand. What it hasn’t done yet is to make a comeback in the tablet market. That seems to have changed abruptly and in a small way with the appearance of the Moto Tab G20, an entry-level tablet for the Indian market.

There was a time when the Motorola XOOM was actually one of the more visible Android tablets in the market. Of course, back then, there were only a few big names in that market, notably Samsung’s early Galaxy Tab models. Having changed owners twice, Motorola seemed to have also changed its direction away from tablets, at least until now.

Granted, this Moto Tab G20 might not be much to write home about, but it at least still exists as the first Motorola tablet in years. With an 8-inch 1280×800 screen, the handy tablet is trying to aim for an image of an affordable iPad mini, except one that runs Android 11.

As far as specs go, this is closer to Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A series, with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Motorola hypes the device’s capability for gaming and multimedia consumption, though the specs should set consumers’ expectations. The 5,100 mAh battery, however, is definitely plenty to keep the tablet running for more than a day of continuous use.

The Moto Tab G20 will be selling for 10,999 INR, around $150 if it ever goes stateside. Motorola is targeting the affordable tablet at younger users or families that want to hand their kids a tablet they won’t lose sleep over if it breaks. There is no word yet from the Lenovo subsidiary if it will make the tablet available to the international market or if it’s a one-off affair for India.