Moto G8 Power Lite is finally official after all the leaks

The almost insane amount of leaked information in the mobile market has definitely changed the industry in subtle yet important ways. More often than not, consumers may have already made up their mind about a product, simply waiting for official confirmation about this or that feature. More often than not, those leaks are on the mark and leave nothing left to be surprised about. A prime example is the moto g8 power lite that has finally been revealed but not before the Internet has had their fill of apparently accurate unofficial information.

The Moto G8 Power Lite’s similarity with its namesake is really only in the battery. Both have ample 5,000 mAh batteries, one that Motorola boasts can last 2 days on a single charge. At least if you’re not using it very often. The company’s usual TurboCharge tech speeds up the charging a bit but nothing on the levels of, say, OnePlus much less OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0.

Other than that, the Moto G8 Power Lite is its own man, or phone. It’s 6.5-inc Max Vision screen has a small waterdrop notch instead of a corner hole. Its triple camera system is really just two, a 16MP main camera and a 2MP “Macro Vision” shooter. The third camera, if you haven’t guessed it yet, is a 2MP depth sensor.

A MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor drives the show joined by a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of these earmarks the phone as a mid-range device, especially the unfortunate use of Android 9 Pie on a new phone. Given the company’s track record, it would be lucky to get Android 11 in its lifetime.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is launching first in Mexico, followed by Germany where it will get a 169 EUR ($180) price tag. Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia will get their turn in the coming weeks with no word on a US launch.