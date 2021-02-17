Moto G30 and Moto G10 announced as new mid-range options

Motorola is probably the new Nokia, although HMD Global is definitely catching up to the number of nearly indistinguishable handsets it launches in the market. Under the Moto G brand, Motorola has been putting out phone after phone after phone, promising premium features at accessible prices. Motorola is announcing in Europe not one but two such phones, including a Moto G10 that, unfortunately, pales in comparison to what was previously leaked as the more premium “no”.

The Moto G “nio” was previously believed to become the Moto G10 and be the premium flagship that Motorola was bragging about earlier this year. Instead, that spot was taken up by the Motorola Edge S, leaving the Moto G series to continue catering to a middle class market, according to Motorola’s own announcement.

Of the two new phones, the Moto G30 is better equipped, though the jump in number remains to be explained. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662, so no 5G here, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola is highlighting the Moto G30’s “unbeatable quadruple camera system”, with a 64MP main sensor leading the pack. Whether that is true in practice, we’ll have to see from actual real-world use.

The Moto G10, which numerically follows from last year’s Moto G9 generation, dips quite a bit in terms of specs with a Snapdragon 460 and a modest 4GB of RAM. There are still four cameras on its back but the 48MP main shooter takes a step down from the Moto G30. With the same 5,000 mAh battery, though, it might offer even more battery life than its sibling.

The Moto G30 and Moto G10 are being made available in Europe, primarily in Germany, with sub-200 EUR price. The Moto G30 starts at 179.99 EUR ($220) while the Moto G10 goes for 149.99 EUR ($180). Global availability is still unknown.