Moto G Fast and Moto E revealed as new budget phone kings

Motorola is ending the work week by announcing two new phones: the Moto G Fast and the Moto E. Neither of these phones are flagship devices with top-end hardware, but if you’re looking for an affordable handset, these could very well be worth considering. Better yet is the fact that they’re launching next week, which means there’s a very short window between reveal and release.

Judging from Motorola’s announcement today, it seems that the Moto G Fast is the more capable of these two devices. The phone uses a Snapdragon 665 paired with 3GB of RAM, and though it only offers 32GB of onboard storage, you have expansion options thanks to the built-in microSD slot. The battery clocks in at 4,000mAh and can apparently last up to two days on a single charge.

The 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display doesn’t sound like anything to get too excited about, but it probably plays a large part in Motorola’s battery life claims. The Moto G Fast features a 16MP main camera around the back, which is paired with otherwise nondescript ultra-wide angle and macro lenses.

The Moto E seems to be something of a step down from the Moto G Fast, as it uses a Snapdragon 632 with no mention of RAM or storage. The display clocks in at 6.2 inches with HD+ resolution, and though the battery has shrunk to 3550mAh, Motorola still says that we can still expect up to 2 days on a single charge or up to 11 hours while streaming video. Around the back, we’ll find a 13MP main camera that’s paired with a depth sensor.

Pre-orders for both of these phones open today, and they’ll both be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola’s website beginning on June 12th. After that, we’ll see both devices launch at a variety of carriers – Boost Mobile for the Moto G Fast and Boost, T-Mobile, Metro, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Republic Wireless for the Moto E. The Moto G Fast has a full retail price of $199.99, while the Moto E comes in at $149.99.