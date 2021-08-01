More than 295,000lbs of beef hit with Class I recall over E. coli risk

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a Class 1 recall involving more than a quarter of a million pounds of raw beef from Greater Omaha Packing. The recall is due to potential contamination with E. coli, according to the agency’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The list of recalled products includes choice angus, prime chuck, and more.

The USDA published the new recall on July 29, noting that around 295,236 pounds of raw beef have been recalled after routine testing of a sample that came back positive for E. coli. As of the date the recall was published, the agency said there hadn’t been any “confirmed reports” of illnesses in people who ate the beef.

Per the recall notice, Greater Omaha Packing produced the beef products on July 13; the beef was then distributed to meat processors in Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota. This is a Class 1 recall, which means that it is considered “high or medium risk,” according to the USDA’s website, one that has “reasonable probability” that it may cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The USDA’s FSIS has published a list [PDF] of the recalled beef products, including the identifying codes. According to the USDA, these recalled products feature its “EST. 960A” within the mark of inspection. The USDA also notes that consumers should be sure to cook raw meat adequately to ensure the temperature is high enough to kill any potentially risky bacteria.

This is the latest of a number of food recalls published by the USDA and FDA lately, including other ones involving leafy greens, cheese, and even dog food. Consumers can monitor the USDA and FDA websites for new food recall alerts when they’re published.