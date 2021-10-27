More raw onions recalled over salmonella: The brand and bags to avoid

Another raw onion recall has been announced, expanding the number of companies and suppliers alerting their customers to potential Salmonella contamination. The latest advisory comes from Potandon Produce, LLC, which says its Green Giant brand is impacted by the issue. Yellow and white whole onions sold in multiple bag sizes are covered by the recall.

The recalled yellow and white whole onions are packaged in bags that feature the Green Giant Fresh brand name; they were supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sent to UNFI retail distribution centers in multiple states. The UNFI distribution centers, which received the onion deliveries from July 15 to 30, have been notified about the recall.

This is part of a larger onion recall impacting Keeler Family Farms and ProSource Produce, which has resulted in some other recalls from companies like Hello Fresh. This latest recall includes yellow onions sold whole in 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb bags; the recalled whole white onions were packaged in 2lb bags only.

The onions were only distributed at the retail level to certain cities in Minnesota and North Dakota. No other Green Giant brand produce is included in this recall. Consumers who believe they have purchased one of these bags should consult the recall notice for full identifying details, including the lot number, date, UPC, and retail locations impacted.

Consumers who own any of these onions are advised to either return them for a refund or throw them away uneaten. The advisory notes that consumers should also get rid of any meals that were prepared using the onions — these may, in some cases, still be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone experiencing Salmonella symptoms, meanwhile, should consult with their doctor or healthcare provider.