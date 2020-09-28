More Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra news is coming this week

It’s been a couple of months since Game Freak launched the The Isle of Armor, which is the first expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Isle of Armor is just one of two expansions included in the expansion pass for Sword and Shield, and it looks like we’ll soon learn more about the second one. Game Freak has announced that it will share more information on the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass later this week, which means details about The Crown Tundra are on the way.

Specifically, Game Freak will reveal new details about the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass tomorrow, September 29th, at 6 AM PDT/9 AM EDT. The news will be shared through a livestream, which you’ll be able to watch via the YouTube video embedded below.

Very little information has been shared about this livestream, with the YouTube description saying only, “Get ready, Trainers: we’ve got updates for you about upcoming the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass!” Still, given that we can use The Isle of Armor as a model, we can probably take some educated guesses at what we’ll see in tomorrow’s livestream.

For starters, we can expect more details about the legendary Pokemon that will be available in The Crown Tundra, as well as the returning Pokemon from previous games who weren’t in the vanilla Sword and Shield Pokedex. Assuming The Isle of Armor is an indication, we probably shouldn’t expect too many entirely new Pokemon, but we do know that Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are getting new Galarian forms in this expansion.

Of course, most of us are probably hoping that we’ll get a release date for The Crown Tundra with tomorrow’s livestream, and that seems likely given that Game Freak has previously indicated that it will be out before the end of the year. We’ll be covering the livestream as it happens here at SlashGear, so check back tomorrow morning for more on The Crown Tundra.