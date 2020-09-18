mophie wireless chargers cover iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods simultaneously

It was just last month when mophie introduced new Powerstations to take care of both wired and wireless needs but now it’s back with a new set that is all-wireless, well almost all wireless, and all about Apple’s mobile products. 3-in-1, 2-in-1, and all-in-one wireless chargers offer what Apple has yet to deliver, a way to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time.

Apple’s AirPower might still come in one form or another, at least according to rumors, but until that day comes third-party accessory makers can still enjoy the ability to fill the niche. The 3-in-1 wireless stand, in particular, can support all three in one go. If, on the other hand, you’re perfectly fine with Just an iPhone and an Apple Watch, the cheaper 2-in-1 wireless charging stand might be a more practical choice.

Both deliver 7.5W of power and can charge through iPhone cases that are at most 3.5mm thick. The 2-in-1 charger does have an extra USB-A port for charging something else. The iPhone stands can also be removed as needed to make carrying the charger around easier.

For a more portable solution, however, you might want to grab the powerstation all-in-one. You might not be able to charge all devices wireless at the same time given the smaller surface area but it does support that plus a dedicated Apple Watch charger. Additional USB-C ports make it also possible to charge more for up to four devices all at once.

These three new mophie wireless charging solutions are now available from both mophie and Apple stores. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand retails for $139.95 while the 2-in-1 model only goes for $99.95. The 8,000 mAh powerstation all-in-one sells for $139.95 as well.