Monster Hunter Rise freebies drop as sales hit 5 million

We’re only about a week-and-a-half out from the launch of Monster Hunter Rise, and it’s already safe to say the game is already a success. Shortly after announcing that the game had shipped 4 million units by the end of its first weekend of availability, Capcom has now revealed that Monster Hunter Rise has sold – not shipped – 5 million copies around the world, a figure that includes digital downloads as well.

To celebrate this milestone, Capcom has started handing out some in-game freebies to all players. Players logging into Monster Hunter Rise today will find that they have a new item pack called Kamura Pack 1: Big Hit Celebration waiting for them, with Capcom distributing these item packs to all players beginning at 12 AM UTC this morning.

The Kamura Pack includes 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-Done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, 5 Mega Demondrugs, and 5 Mega Armorskins. Some of these items – specifically the Mega Potions and the Well-done Steaks – are fairly easy to get in game, but they’re all items that every budding hunter needs, so we imagine these packs will be put to good use among Monster Hunter Rise‘s playerbase.

In order to claim this pack, you’ll first need to update your game and then head to the courier to claim it. That’s all you need to do, but of course, keep in mind that the Kamura Pack 1 can only be claimed once, so don’t go wasting or discarding the items that are in it.

The way this item pack is titled – Kamura Pack 1 – suggests that Capcom is planning to give out more of these item packs in the future. Perhaps we’ll get more freebies as Monster Hunter Rise keeps passing sales milestones? Only time will tell, but we’ll be sure to let you know of any other free item packs that come down the pipeline.