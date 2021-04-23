Monster Hunter Digital Event confirmed with more Rise and Stories 2 details on the way

Even though it’s just a few weeks old, Monster Hunter Rise seems to already be a hit for Capcom. We’re going to find out what’s next for the game next week, as Capcom has announced a new Monster Hunter Digital Event for April 2021. Not only will new details about Monster Hunter Rise be revealed, but Capcom says that information about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be on tap as well.

Monster Hunter Rise, however, is likely to be the focal point of the show, as we’re still a couple of months out from Monster Hunter Stories 2‘s release date of July 9th. During the show, Capcom says that it will discuss the first free update for Monster Hunter Rise, which will be the game’s version 2.0 update.

Monster Hunter Digital Event – April 2021 is coming up next week! Tune in for news on the first free #MHRise update (Ver. 2.0), feat. Chameleos, Apex Rathalos and much more, as well as the latest info on #MHStories2. 📺 https://t.co/k19ItmqDFq pic.twitter.com/uGk6Ab0IRH — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 23, 2021

We can expect to see monsters like Chameleos and Apex Rathalos during the show, though we expect more monsters beyond those to appear in Rise‘s version 2.0 update. Details about the update have been pretty thin so far, so hopefully Capcom will go in-depth during this event. We don’t know when the update is going to launch, but in a follow-up tweet, Capcom says that it’ll require 0.9GB of free space to install, which suggests that Capcom may drop the update shortly after the event wraps up.

As for Monster Hunter Stories 2, what we’ll see from that game is essentially anyone’s guess. Stories 2 is slated to launch on Switch and PC on July 9th, 2021, so we’ll likely see a new trailer for the game at the very least – maybe with more information about the game’s story to boot.

Beyond that, though, we’ll just have to tune in and find out. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Digital Event for April 2021 is happening on April 27th at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT over on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel. We’ll let you know about any big announcements from the event, so be sure to check back here on the 27th for more.