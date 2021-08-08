Moderna details COVID-19 vaccine six-month efficacy and booster shots

Moderna has announced its Q2 2021 financial details, as well as information about its COVID-19 vaccine trials and plans going forward. Among other things, the company talked about its vaccine’s efficacy after six months, as well as vaccine booster candidates and the promise they show against concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

According to Moderna, its COVID-19 vaccine remains 93-percent effective after six months, offering fully vaccinated individuals ongoing protection from the virus. The company acknowledges that the Delta variant remains concerning, however, noting that “we must remain vigilant.”

The company also briefly detailed its COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates, noting that it has found “robust antibody response” in its Phase 2 studies, including against the virus’s most concerning variants. Modern says its expects to complete its Biologics License Application in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine this month, paving the way for full approval.

Beyond that, Moderna says its Phase 1 study enrollment has been completed; the trial will involve the company’s mRNA-1283 next-gen COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine is, according to the company, possibly refrigerator-stable, which would make it easier to store and distribute, particularly in places lacking adequate infrastructure.

Beyond the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna has launched clinical trials for mRNA vaccine candidates covering “five therapeutic areas,” including oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular issues, autoimmune diseases, and rare diseases. As for the future, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said: