Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Wear OS smartwatch demands attention

Following a recent leak, Mobvoi has officially launched its new TicWatch E3 smartwatch, a Wear OS device that packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, as well as a variety of sensors and a round display. The TicWatch E3 offers all of the features you’d expect from a smartwatch, including the ability to track your health, access popular apps, and fire up more than a dozen workouts.

The TicWatch E3 features a polycarbonate frame, 2.5D curved glass display, and a silicone rubber strap that Mobvoi describes as ‘ultra-flexible.’ The company designed its new smartwatch with a quick-release mechanism that enables users to swap out the watchband without extra tools, assuming the customer purchases one of the other strap color options.

This model packs a number of notable features, including a heart rate sensor with 24/7 monitoring capabilities. Users will be able to monitor their real-time heart rate, view graphs of their weekly data, and get alerts if the watch detects ‘unusual’ changes to the user’s heart rate. Likewise, the TicWatch E3 has a built-in speaker that provides an alert when the user reaches their desired heart rate zone while exercising.

Other features include blood oxygen saturation monitoring with the option to record the data all day, support for a 30-minute HIIT workout in addition to more than 20 other workout modes (football, skating, etc.), calorie tracking, Vo2 max monitoring, and the ability to automatically detect workouts. As for navigation, the watch sports GLONASS, GPS, and Beidou positioning for outdoor activities without using a phone.

Mobvoi says the TicWatch E3 can be used with the TicPods to listen to music and use voice commands. Data, including activity and sleep information, is available to users in the Mobvoi companion app, providing immediate access to things like sleep stage graphs, past history, and the option of sharing the data with someone else.

As for battery life, the TicWatch E3 has a 380mAh battery, up to a 48-hour battery life, and an ‘Essential’ reduced power mode that automatically turns on when the charge hits 5-percent. The wearable also has a battery-saving display that presents key data while reducing battery demands to keep the watch running for longer.

Finally, the watch also supports Google Pay contactless payments and smart home control with Google Assistant, which can be activated by holding down the power button. The full list of hardware specs can be found on Mobvoi’s website. The watch is available to order now in Panther Black for $199.99 USD.