Mitsubishi reveals Ralliart, Adventure, X, and Leisure style autos at TAS 2022

We don’t see a lot from Japanese automaker Mitsubishi in the US. The company had some very appealing sports cars, such as the Mitsubishi Evo and the Mitsubishi Eclipse. Unfortunately, those cool vehicles were discontinued in the US, and the only Mitsubishi model you’re likely to see cruising the streets today is the Outlander SUV or the Eclipse Cross.

Via Mitsubishi

Japanese automotive manufacturers typically show up to the Tokyo Auto Salon with some cool customized vehicles in tow, and this year Mitsubishi took seven different vehicles to the event. None of the vehicles are particularly wild concepts, with most of them being production vehicles with a few modifications added on. Vehicles the automaker showed off this year can be seen below.

Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style

The first of the concept vehicles is the Mitsubishi Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style. We don’t see this vehicle in the US, and it’s described as a light commercial EV. One of the hallmarks of this little vehicle is that it can be used for various needs that involve electricity by harnessing power supplied by the EV’s battery pack. It’s intended to be a vehicle for camping and working on the road utilizing power provided by the Meave Power Box.

The EV battery pack can provide enough electricity to operate various electrical appliances when camping, such as coffee makers and electric kettles, or power laptops and other electronic devices outdoors. The outside of the vehicle is done in two-tone matte green and beige, giving the little truck a rather military look. It has tiny little silver and black wheels, a large roof rack on top, and white graphics that show an electric cord and a tent on one side and an electric cord and a desk with a laptop on the other.

Vision Ralliart Concept

Mitsubishi’s next Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 vehicle is the Vision Ralliart Concept, and it’s a crossover. As a concept car, it shows off the vision for Mitsubishi’s Ralliart, promising a premium look, comfortable ride, and capability in all weather conditions. Vision Ralliart Concept has a highly sculpted front bumper with the familiar Mitsubishi hexagon grille design. It has small, presumably LED headlights up very high on the front bumper directly under the grill and what appear to be larger fog lamps and driving lights up higher.

That large front grill has integrated radiator shutters to help improve the vehicle’s aerodynamics. While the Vision Ralliart Concept sits up higher off the ground, it has a silver diffuser under the lip of the front bumper. At the back, a similar large silver diffuser is featured.

The taillights sit up high near the glass of the hatch and appear to be LED offerings. While it’s rather hard to tell in the images Mitsubishi shared, it seems the Vision Ralliart Concept is painted in a matte black color. The concept rolls on some unique wheels with lots of vanes that look like they would be challenging to keep clean.

Outlander Ralliart Style

If you see a Mitsubishi cruising the roads around the US today, odds are it’s the Outlander SUV. Mitsubishi took a customized Outlander called the Outlander Ralliart Style to Tokyo. Essentially, this vehicle is a stock Mitsubishi Outlander with various Ralliart accessories added to the exterior. The body color of the SUV is called white diamonds.

All around the car are red accessories, including mudflaps and red “garnishes” in the lower front bumper intake and along the sides and rear of the SUV. Outlander Ralliart Style also features special Ralliart decals and logos on the sides, along with a black roof spoiler and custom aluminum wheels.

Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style

Another of Mitsubishi’s current vehicles modified with some Ralliart accessories all around is the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style. The crossover is a current-generation Eclipse Cross featuring the white diamonds exterior color. Like the previous vehicle, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style has bright red garnishes on the front lower bumper, sides, and rear of the vehicle, along with red mudflaps.

It has what appear to be the same lower door side decals and Ralliart logos that we saw on the Outlander Ralliart Style. Mitsubishi also fits black aluminum wheels and a black spoiler on the roof’s trailing edge right above the hatch glass. Presumably, these Ralliart accessories will be available for owners to purchase and add to their vehicles in the future.

Delica D:5 Tough x Tough

A vehicle that few in the US will be familiar with is the Mitsubishi Delica D: 5. In Tokyo, the automaker showing off a modified version with accessories to give it a much more rugged style called the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough. The vehicle is modified with parts from the aftermarket and various Ralliart accessories. Mitsubishi added a matte black front grille and fender extensions giving the little vehicle a slightly wider stance.

Mitsubishi’s Ralliart accessories include red mudflaps, red door mirrors, and red fog lamp garnishes like the previous two vehicles. The little vehicle has new springs and shock absorbers to lift it off the ground, and it rides on 16-inch gray and silver aluminum wheels. The little wheels are shod with all-terrain tires. To improve the rugged style of the vehicle, it also has what appear to be aluminum front and rear skid plates.

Outlander Wild Adventure Style

The second Outlander SUV on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon is the Outlander Wild Adventure Style, built on the PHEV version of the Outlander. It’s painted in a color called black diamond on the exterior. Accessories on the body of the Outlander are minimal and include mudguards, a small sidebar underneath the doors between the wheels, and a rear bumper protector. While this vehicle certainly isn’t meant for off-roading, it does have black aluminum wheels and all-terrain tires.

Additional accessories have been added that were a collaboration between Mitsubishi and ogawa. The accessories include a trailer hitch member, base carrier, and various Mitsubishi accessories. Presumably, the base carrier is the rack attached to what appear to be clip-on roof rails for the car’s roof.

K-EV concept X Style

The last of the vehicles Mitsubishi is showing off is the K-EV concept X Style. As the name suggests, it’s a very small electric Kei-car that Mitsubishi says delivers comfort, safety, and security in a package that is easy on the environment. One of the hallmarks of all Japanese Kei-cars is maneuverability and Mitsubishi’s offering as the smoothness of electric powertrain with the performance benefits of instant torque.

The tiny SUV has matte blue as the primary color of the body, along with a copper roof color. The sides of the car have various “X” graphics to go along with the vehicle’s name. It has attractive black and silver wheels and is one of the vehicles we don’t see in the US. Unfortunately, no specifications for the vehicle are offered.