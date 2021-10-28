Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV combines efficiency and all-wheel drive

Mitsubishi has premiered its redesigned plug-in hybrid Outlander crossover SUV. The Outlander PHEV will go on sale in Japan on December 16 and will land in Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2022. Mitsubishi does plan on bringing the Outlander PHEV to North America in the second half of 2022.

Mitsubishi promises the crossover will have low CO2 emissions and a low environmental impact in terms of its lifecycle assessment. The all-new model has significant upgrades compared to previous versions. It utilizes a new PHEV system with more powerful road performance and a longer electric driving range.

Its all-wheel-drive system delivers safety and comfortable driving no matter the weather or road conditions. Mitsubishi also designed the vehicle with an attractive exterior and what it calls an “advanced, high-class interior.” The Outlander PHEV has an increase of about 40 percent total output for the front and rear electric motors and drive battery. That allows the model to drive in EV mode and avoid using the internal combustion engine as much as possible.

The system can operate on pure electricity even under hard acceleration. The drive battery has a total capacity of 20 kilowatts and delivers an all-electric range of 87 kilometers. Along with driving range, Mitsubishi promises optimized electric operation even with the air-conditioning on. Mitsubishi integrated a larger gas tank to expand the total driving range of the vehicle.

Outlander has a seven-passenger seating layout, and the control unit for the vehicle is outside the passenger compartment for improved quietness during use. The vehicle’s Super All Wheel Control vehicle dynamics control system is based on a twin-motor 4WD system with one drive motor in the front and another in the rear. The vehicle has seven drive modes, including Eco and Power. Mitsubishi promises that trim levels and pricing for the Outlander PHEV in the US will be announced closer to the on-sale date in the second half of 2022.