Missed GameStop’s PS5 restock? You might have another chance this week

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 – as so many people are at the moment – then you might want to clear some time on your schedule for tomorrow. That’s when the next restock for the PlayStation 5 is expected to happen, and while stock will definitely be limited, it could be a better opportunity than most to snag one of these hard to find consoles. That’s good new for those who missed out on GameStop’s restock earlier today.

Tomorrow’s PS5 restock is expected to happen at PlayStation Direct, and there’s actually two different restocks to talk about. As reported by deal hunter Wario64 on Twitter, Sony has started sending out invites to select people offering them a invite-only link to purchase a PlayStation 5 through PlayStation Direct tomorrow. Obviously, these emails are hard to come by, but if you’ve signed up to receive communications for Sony through your PS4, then it’s worth checking your inbox to see if you’ve received one.

Sony is doing another PS Direct PS5 invite sale on Thursday 12 PM PT. Which means they'll likely do another PS Direct queue in the afternoon (usually around 2 PM PT) https://t.co/5hUf9YOvjt pic.twitter.com/yOI4YJoorO — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 14, 2021

If you have, then great – that’s probably your ticket to a PS5 tomorrow. If you haven’t received such an email, it still is definitely worth checking PlayStation Direct tomorrow as Wario64 expects a separate queue later in the day. While these invite-only console sales will start around 12 PM PDT, Wario64 expects a queue to happen around 2 PM PDT.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that PlayStation Direct will put up a queue tomorrow, and if it does, there’s no telling what time that queue will go up for sure. Still, it’s worth checking around the time Wario64 posted in his tweet, because if a queue does happen, you’ll want to be in it. PlayStation Direct first places visitors in a queue to ensure that the site isn’t overwhelmed and that those who manage to get a PlayStation 5 in their cart can actually complete the checkout process. If you manage to make it to the end of the queue while PS5 consoles are still in stock, then, your chances of getting one go way up.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation Direct had consoles available yesterday, April 13th, after a rather lengthy quiet period, so it makes sense that it would have more to sell later this week or next week. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but don’t be surprised if PlayStation Direct comes in with a restock after these invite-only sales take place.