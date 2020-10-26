MINI adds 1499 GT Special Edition and Countryman Oxford to lineup

MINI has announced that it added two new special edition vehicles to its product line. The first is the 1499 GT Special Edition meant to pay homage to the iconic 1275 GT from 1969. The other special edition is the MINI Countryman Oxford. Both of the cars aim to offer buyers a unique value proposition.

The 1499 GT offers exclusive styling with a stealthy Midnight Black Metallic exterior color and gold 1499 GT stripes. The grille frame, door handles, and headlight rings are all piano black. MINI also fits the car with LED headlights, Union Jack taillights, and fog lights with piano black surrounds.

MINI John Cooper Works styling package includes front and rear bumpers, side skirts, split-level spoiler, and door entry plates typically reserved for the John Cooper Works version of the two-door hardtop vehicle. 1499 GT buyers also get standard 17-inch Track Spoke Black wheels shod with all-season tires. Power comes from a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 134 horsepower and 162 pound-foot of torque. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as an option.

A John Cooper Works steering wheel and seats with perforated leather with red stitching are standard. The MSRP is $27,040 plus the $850 destination and handling fee. The other special edition is the Countryman Oxford Edition offered in both a Cooper and Cooper All4 version. It comes with standard equipment of the Classic Trim, including leatherette upholstery, 8.8-inch display with Bluetooth, rear camera, and rear park distance control.

The car comes standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a panoramic sunroof. Oxford Edition also features LED headlights and fog lights along with LED Union Jack taillights standard. Upgraded 18-inch wheels in silver or black with run-flat tires are standard, along with an anthracite headliner, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a choice of six exterior colors. Buyers can also opt for a body-color roof and mirrors or a contrasting white or black roof and mirror combination. The Oxford Edition starts at $26,500, while the All4 version starts at $28,500.