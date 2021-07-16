Minecraft Minions DLC arrives with Gru, villains, and a ton of outfits

Minions, the annoying yellow creatures that first appeared in Despicable Me and soon took over to become their own franchise, have arrived in Minecraft. The content is available via the Minions x Minecraft DLC, an optional game add-on available in the Minecraft Marketplace.

The new DLC is based on the Dispicable Me universe; players will get access to the Minions and to Gru as they “fight iconic villains” found in the movies, according to the company. The villains found in the DLC include El Macho and Vector, plus there’s Lucy and the three kids: Agnes, Margo, and Edith.

The new DLC is something of a promotion for the upcoming movie Minions: Rise of Gru; the video game is getting the new “breakout stars” featured in the movie, among other things. The Minecraft team notes that the Minions x Minecraft DLC also includes the slew of outfits used by the Minions.

Players can now grab the DLC in the Minecraft Marketplace. As with other in-game content, you’ll need to get Minecoins, the title’s currency. The Minecoins can be exchanged in the digital store for the DLC, which will then be accessible in Minecraft.

This isn’t the first major IP to get a Minecraft release — past examples include everything from Star Wars to The Simpsons. Despite its age, Minecraft remains a huge hit with players around the world, something sustained, in part, by the many mini-games, texture packs, and more constantly added for the title.