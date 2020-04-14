Microsoft Surface Go 2 may have just been spotted at the FCC

Despite all the delays and cancellations happening around the world due to the COVID-19 situation, companies still try to push through with planned products and releases, as difficult as those may be. Apple has, for example, launched the 2020 generation of iPad Pros and is believed to be on the verge of announcing the 2020 iPhone SE. Microsoft may also be preparing to announce products that may be coming soon and one of them, a suspected Surface Go 2, has made its way to the US FCC.

To be clear, the FCC document doesn’t name it as the Surface Go 2 or any Surface product at all. The Microsoft “Portable Computing Device” is identified by the model number 1927 and product version EV2, something that has long been associated with the Surface Go’s successor according to Windows Latest. Plus, the 15V adapter clearly eliminates the possibility of a Surface Pro, much less a Surface Book.

Unlike its Chinese TENAA counterpart, FCC filings are often lacking in interesting information to glean. It does mention that the device will have the usual set of radios, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and LTE. Whether those will come standard across all configurations isn’t known yet.

The Surface Go 2 will barely be an upgrade over the first-gen portable computer. To be fair, jumping over to an Intel Core m3 is a major improvement but not by much. Almost everything else seems to be the same internally, which doesn’t bode well for the chances of a new external design either.

The Surface Go 2 is also expected to come with a cheaper model with a Pentium Gold 4425Y, something closer to the original. Judging by early benchmarks, the Core m3 will unsurprisingly yield better performance but still puts the Surface Go as a very entry-level device.