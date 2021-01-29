Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 3 release window has us scratching our heads

Microsoft Flight Simulator was supposed to get its third World Update earlier this week, but Asobo Studio wound up delaying the update beyond its originally slated January 26th date to allow some more time for additional polish. At the time of the delay, Asobo Studio simply said that release would be pushed back by a few days without getting anymore specific. We still don’t have that specific release date we’re looking for, but we do have a release window for the new update.

In a new development update, Asobo Studio says that it expects World Update 3, which fleshes out the flying experience over the UK, to be ready to go sometime between February 9th and February 11th – a very specific release window that we don’t often see. That, unfortunately, means that Microsoft Flight Simulator players will be waiting a couple more weeks for the update to land, but it sounds like when it does arrive, the wait will have been worth it.

Asobo Studio describes the update in that blog post, saying that it “contains five brand-new photogrammetry cities – Cambridge, Oxford, Birmingham and Bristol – nearly 80 POIs, five new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Barra, Liverpool, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton and Out Skerries), as well as visual and logical improvements to 85 more area airports, improved digital elevation data across the U.K. and a trio of new activities.”

In addition to those cities listed above, players will also be able to fly over London, which Asobo Studio describes as “massive,” while saying that it will “be incredible to fly around that environment.” The first two world updates centered on Japan and the US, so now that the UK is getting its own update in World Update 3, there’s no telling where we might go next.

Hopefully we’ll get more information about World Update 3 as we close in on that release window, but for now, be sure to hit the development update linked above for more information on third-party content and to see a bunch of awesome screenshots snapped by the community.