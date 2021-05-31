Microsoft Flight Simulator patch significantly reduces the game’s download size

One of the biggest complaints about modern games today is the massive size of the downloads required. Take the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, for instance. The initial download for the game was 170 gigabytes. Even on a fast Internet connection, a download of that size would take a significant amount of time. Consider that much of the United States has “broadband” speeds that aren’t considered broadband in many parts of the world, and massive downloads are a significant inconvenience for gamers.

Microsoft knows that a massive download isn’t ideal and has issued a new patch for Flight Simulator that reduces the initial full download for the game from 170 gigabytes to 83 gigabytes. The new patch is 1.16.20.0, also known as SIM Update 4. Microsoft says the team performed optimizations for the initial download of the game to reduce its size. While a reduction of tens of gigabytes is certainly welcome, a download of 86 gigabytes is still a large file.

The official online specifications for the game say you need 150 gigabytes on the hard drive for installation. The Microsoft Store page for the game says it measures 127.01 gigabytes. Microsoft Flight Simulator has been around for months now and has a wealth of game content.

The game has been praised for its photorealistic graphics that allow you to see individual buildings on the ground in many areas. The airports are also incredibly detailed all the way down to signage marking the taxiways. The game is one of the most technologically advanced titles out there, and fans are hoping Microsoft has some new announcements to reveal during E3. With the new update, fans on slower connections will be less frustrated while preparing to play.