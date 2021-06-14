Microsoft details Forza Horizon 5 editions, gameplay modes, performance

Yesterday, Microsoft made the somewhat surprising reveal of Forza Horizon 5. With the next Forza Motorsport game still some distance off, the Forza Horizon series will be taking us to Mexico later this year. While the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 revealed a surprising amount about Forza Horizon 5, the developers at Playground Games have revealed even more through a new FAQ about the game.

The FAQ can be found on the Forza support site and answers a bunch of questions about Forza Horizon 5. For example, one answer reveals the three different editions Forza Horizon 5 will launch in and what those editions include. For starters, there’s the Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition, which will only include the base game and will cost $59.99.

Then we have the Forza Horizon 5 Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game and the Car Pass for $79.99. As the name of that edition suggests, it’ll only be available digitally. Finally, we have the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, another digital-only edition that will run a hefty $99.99 and include the base game, Car Pass, two expansions, the VIP pass, the Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack, and early access to the game. Early access begins on November 5th, while Forza Horizon 5 launches for everyone on November 9th.

It’s also worth pointing out that all of the DLC listed for the Premium Edition will be available in a separate Premium Add-Ons Bundle that will run $49.99. The FAQ also covers Forza Horizon 5‘s various modes, listing the Horizon Story, Horizon Tour, Vehicle Customization, and Character Customization. Some new mode coming to Forza Horizon 5 include Forza LINC, which is “an AI assistant that intelligently tracks your status, the people you meet online and then helps you Link Up and play together,” and the EventLab, which was previewed yesterday as a tool that players can use to create their own game modes and races.

We also learn that Forza Horizon 5 will have a Performance Mode that players can toggle on. Normally, the game will run in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second on Xbox Series X or 1080p30 on Xbox Series S. With Performance Mode, however, frame rate will be boosted to 60 fps on both consoles, though resolution details for Performance Mode weren’t available. Just as well, PC graphics features and recommended specs will be revealed at a later date.

Obviously, we’re expecting many more details on Forza Horizon 5 as we get closer to its November 9th release date. We’ll let you know when more is revealed, but if you missed it, be sure to check out yesterday’s announcement of Forza Horizon 5 from E3 2021.