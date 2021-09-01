Microsoft announces Windows 11 event with Surface for September

It’s been a busy week for Microsoft so far. First, the company revealed the release date for Windows 11, saying that the new operating system would launch on October 5th for new devices before rolling out to existing devices over the course of several months. Now, Microsoft has announced a new event for later this month, and as you’d expect, Windows 11 will be a big topic of conversation.

This new event is slated to go down on September 22nd, with the webcast for the show starting at 8 AM PDT/11 AM EDT. You can catch the event by heading over to the Microsoft website when the time is right, though we imagine the event will also be livestreaming in other places around the internet like YouTube and even possibly Facebook and Twitter.

While Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be on the docket for that day, the company says it will also be discussing devices. That’s all we’re getting out of Microsoft for now, so there’s no hint at which devices the company may have on hand. We can, however, look to leaks and Microsoft’s own reveal history to make a few educated guesses as to what could be revealed.

If we’re going by leaks alone, it’s hard not to hope for a Surface Duo 2 reveal. The Surface Duo 2 has been the subject of numerous leaks and reports since early this year, and a fall event like this is the perfect place to reveal it officially. Microsoft may also reveal new Surface devices aside from the Surface Duo 2, namely the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 4.

Of course, this is all just our own speculation, and Microsoft clearly isn’t going to give many hints in the lead up to this event – if it gives any at all. We’ll be covering the show as it happens, so be sure to check back with us here at SlashGear for everything you need to know from Microsoft’s fall event on September 22nd.