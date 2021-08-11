Microneedle patch with nanoparticles reverses balding in new study

A new study published by the American Chemical Society details promising research for reversing baldness using nanoparticles. The medical technology, which utilizes microneedles as the delivery mechanism, addresses androgenic alopecia, the most common cause of male-pattern and female-pattern baldness.

At the core of androgenic alopecia is the loss of cells that drive the formation of new hair, as well as a lack of adequate blood flow to hair follicles that deprives them of essential compounds for hair growth. Hair loss of this variety is permanent and, sadly, common treatments typically produce less than stellar results.

A chemical element called cerium holds promise as a solution for this problem; researchers previously found that nanoparticles containing cerium remove an overabundance of reactive oxygen species, which can accumulate on the scalp to cause early hair-growing cell death.

The researchers behind the latest study explored a microneedle patch as a way to deliver the cerium nanoparticles past the outer skin layer and down to the deep hair roots. The microneedle patch was made by combining the nanoparticles with hyaluronic acid and pouring the mixture into a mold.

The patches were tested on mice that had bald spots. The results showed that both traditional treatments and the microneedle patch were able to trigger the development of new blood vessels around hair follicles. The patch, however, offered faster results and reduced the number of oxidative stress compounds. Likewise, the patch can be used less often than other treatments while offering similar hair diameter, density, and coverage.

The study involved mice, of course, and additional research would be necessary to explore the potential use of these nanoparticles on humans. The researchers say their findings indicate such microneedle patches may be a viable way to reverse baldness in the future, however.