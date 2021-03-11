Mercedes-AMG One puts the “hyper” in hypercar

One of the most anticipated hypercars that has been talked about in recent memory is the Mercedes-AMG One. Mercedes first began talking about the car back in 2017, promising a hypercar with F1 power. Everything about the car was slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, Mercedes-AMG has given up some images of the car, and the One is an incredible-looking machine.

While the One looks like a racing car, it’s built specifically to be street legal and promises more than 1000 horsepower. Recently, a series of car images turned up on Instagram, and the car looks fantastic from every angle. It’s kind of hard to see all the Mercedes-AMG One’s details as the gray, black, and red paint scheme has a bit of a camouflage effect on the eye.

But we can tell in the images is that the car is festooned with aerodynamic tidbits to help the car produce downforce and handle on the street and the track. We particularly like the tall shark fin running down its back that reminds us of prototype racing cars. We also note the deeply louvered tops of the front fenders meant to let high-pressure air out of the wheel wells. Those louvers also stick up quite a bit above the fender’s surface, presumably helping to add downforce directly above the tires.

The car is presumably mid-engine, and it looks like the massive opening on the roof slopes cool air into the engine compartment. The One will use a hybrid powertrain that should mean loads of torque along with over 1000 horsepower. The engine is a 1.6-liter V-6 adapted from the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid racer that spins to 11,000 RPM.

The powertrain also features a quartet of electric motors, and there’s no clear indication of what the actual power number will be, but it’s promised at more than 1000 horsepower. Only 275 will be produced, priced at nearly $3 million each, and all are sold.