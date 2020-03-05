Mercedes adds three new PHEVs to EQ Power range

Mercedes has announced the addition of three new PHEVs to its EQ Power range of cars. The vehicles include the CLA 250 e Coupe, CLA 250 e Shooting Brake, and the GLA 250 e. The three cars complete the Mercedes range of EQ Power vehicles with the third-generation hybrid drive system.

The cars share many of the same features with electric operating ranges of 71 to 79 km. Electric output for the vehicle is 75 kW with a 160 kW system output, and 450 Nm of torque. The rides have an AC charging system of up to 7.4 kw and a DC charging system supporting 24 kW max.

Mercedes designed the PHEVs so that there is minimal impact on the load compartment from the battery. All of the rides in the compact car family at Mercedes have a transversely mounted engine. The hybrid traction head was developed for the 8G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes uses a permanently excited synchronous machine as an internal rotor with a low-loss wet clutch.

The total system output of 160 kW works out to 218 bhp from the electric system and the 1.33L four-cylinder engine. The 15.6 kW battery pack is a lithium-ion unit that can be completely charged from a wall in 1 hour and 45 minutes. Charging using a DC station from 10-80% can be done in 25 minutes.

The performance for the vehicles is between 6.6 and 6.9 seconds from 0-100 km/h. Top speed for all models is 140 mph. Combined fuel consumption is between 1.4 and 1.6 l/100 km. All three of these new cars will be available to order this spring with the market launch a few weeks later. Pricing starts at 36,943 euros.