McCormick recalls some spices and ranch seasoning: Here’s the full list

Popular spice brand McCormick has recalled some of its spices, as well as a Frank’s RedHot product, over potential contamination with salmonella. The recall was first published on Monday, advising consumers to stop using these particular spices and seasoning and, if desired, to contact the company to get a refund.

The recall impacts some Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning over the risk of salmonella. The possible contamination was identified during routine FDA testing, according to the company, which says the impacted products were shipped to many states, as well as Canada and Bermuda, for only two days before the issue was discovered.

The recall covers a total of four products sold in small bottles. The full list of recalled products, including the size of the bottles the seasoning was sold in, is listed below. Check out the full recall notice to see the identifying details consumers can use to determine whether they’ve purchased one of these recalled bottles.

– McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

– McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

– McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

– Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

Salmonella infections can cause a variety of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, fever, stomach pain, and diarrhea. In some rare cases, these infections can become more severe; at-risk individuals, including young kids and the elderly, are more prone to severe infections, which can be fatal in some cases.