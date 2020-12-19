Mazda heritage parts program covers two more classic RX-7 models

Fans of the Mazda RX-7 will be happy to hear that the automaker has launched a new heritage parts program that covers parts for the FC and FD RX-7. Mazda previously launched a heritage parts program that provides parts for the restoration of first-generation Miata vehicles. One thing that’s not great about the announcement is that it appears to be for Japan only.

There are 91 in-demand and hard-to-find parts, with 30 available for the FC and 61 available for the FD cars. Mazda has promised to add more parts to the catalog in the future. Some parts include vacuum hoses, throttle position sensors, rubber bushings, and gaskets. A slew of fasteners are also offered.

Mazda put together the list of available parts with help from Japanese shops known to service the Rotary-powered cars. A complete list of the parts is available and it’s missing things like interior plastics, which are known to be particularly brittle. The RX-7 is one of the most iconic Japanese sports cars and one of the most popular models that Mazda ever produced.

There currently around 24,000 RX-7 cars registered in Japan. This program is very different from the Miata program Mazda runs, which will restore a car for you and has a much wider list of available parts. Those parts are also offered in the US. The fact that the Miata parts are available in the States has us hoping the RX-7 parts will be offered here.

The full list of replacement parts available in Japan can be seen here. It’s almost exclusively hoses and fasteners. We hope other parts are added in the future to help with cosmetic restorations inside and out of these iconic sports cars.