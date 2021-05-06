Mass Effect trilogy extras go free-to-download ahead of Legendary Edition release

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is launching next week, and before it does, BioWare and Electronic Arts have made some extras from the original Mass Effect trilogy free for a limited time. Much of what’s available includes extras that were originally part of the Mass Effect 2 and 3 Deluxe Editions, though there’s also one big bonus from the original Mass Effect.

The 1.7GB download is available on the Mass Effect website beginning today. It’ll be available until May 31st, 2021 or until download capacity is reached, so if you want these extras, you might want to download the compilation sooner rather than later just to make sure BioWare and EA don’t pull it down before you have a chance to nab it.

What do you get in exchange for 1.7GB of bandwidth? For starters, you get 88 tracks from the trilogy, which includes the soundtrack for the original Mass Effect and a new track from the Legendary Edition called Resynthesis. BioWare has also uploaded all of those tracks to YouTube in one 4-hour video that has been fully timestamped, so you can listen to it that way if you wish.

Also included in this download are two PDF art books from Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, and two Dark Horse comic books (also in PDF form) – Mass Effect: Redemption issue 1 and Mass Effect: Invasion issue 1. Finally, you’ll also get a digital lithograph of the Normandy, which looks pretty cool.

All in all, it isn’t a bad collection of bonus content for any Mass Effect die-hards out there, especially considering that it’s free. The content is available until May 31st, so hit the link above if you want to download the compilation for yourself.