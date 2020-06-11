Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales revealed for PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man is definitely one of the more popular PlayStation 4 exclusives, and it looks like we’re going to get a follow-up featuring Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 livestream event is still ongoing, the company kicked it off in a big way, debuting a teaser trailer that showed Miles Morales taking the fight to some evildoers in his familiar black and red Spidey suit.

Since that teaser is the only thing we have to go on at the moment, there obviously isn’t very much information about the game itself. It seems to be an entirely new game for the PlayStation 5 rather than just an expansion to the existing Spider-Man game, and indeed, Sony’s language on the YouTube description for this teaser suggests that as well.

“Revealing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5,” that description reads, leaving us woefully in the dark when it comes to details about the game. At the end of the trailer, we see a “Holiday 2020” release window, which suggests that this could indeed be a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

That the next Spider-Man game is focusing on Miles Morales comes as little surprise. Not only did Miles have a starring role in the much-loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but he also featured heavily in the original Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4, acting as a supporting character to Peter Parker.

It’ll be interesting to see how Peter Parker plays into this new Spider-Man story as well – will we be playing as two Spider-Men, or will this game be solely focused on Miles Morales? Hopefully we’ll find out new information soon, so stay tuned for that.