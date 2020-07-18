Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney+ series delayed over pandemic

Disney has delayed an upcoming Marvel television series for its Disney+ streaming service, revealing that The Falcon and Winter Soldier will not arrive on the platform in August as originally anticipated. The reason for the delay is an obvious one — the series was hit with a production pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, straining the project’s timeline.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, its awkwardly long name aside, is gearing up to be another major Disney+ exclusive, ushering in the platform’s first streaming original set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As its name suggests, the series revolves around the Winter Soldier, also known as Bucky Barnes, and the Falcon, also known as Sam Wilson.

Marvel Studios produced the new series, which will star Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in their Marvel roles. Filming for this series started in October 2019 in Georgia and continued through early March 2020 in the Czech Republic. However, and as with many other TV shows and movies, the production was suspended as the novel coronavirus grew into a global pandemic.

The expected consequence of that change in production is that the series is no longer scheduled to premiere in August as originally anticipated, according to Deadline. The six-episode series doesn’t yet have a new release date, but is still expected to arrive this year — it’ll just be a bit later than originally intended.

A number of exclusives will be arriving on Disney+ in the near future, including another Marvel original series called WandaVision and the anticipated second season of The Mandalorian. Disney+ is available now with multiple subscription options, including $6.99/month, $12.99/month for a triple-platform bundle, or $69.99/year.