Marvel’s Avengers beta detailed: How to join

We’re quickly closing in on the release date for Marvels’ Avengers from Crystal Dynamics, and today, the company has shared its plans for the upcoming beta as well as detailing what will happen after launch. As previously announced, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix will be hosting multiple betas throughout the month of August, and while access will be limited during some of the dates, the good news is that everyone will get a chance to check the game out.

The beta dates Crystal Dynamics previously revealed are as follows: from August 7th to the 9th, the beta will be available to PS4 owners who have pre-ordered the game. The next weekend, from August 14th to the 16th, the beta will be open to all on PlayStation 4 and to those who have pre-ordered on Xbox One and PC. Finally, from August 21st to the 23rd, there will be an open beta that everyone can participate in, regardless of pre-order status and platform. In all cases, pre-load will begin one day ahead of time.

If you want to get into the beta, you’ll need to have a Square Enix Member account, which will be used to validate pre-orders. It’s worth pointing out that you’ll also need a Square Enix account to be eligible to receive “post-launch goodies” that include new heroes and missions, so if you’re planning to play this Avengers game, you’re better off just making an account now.

As far as the beta content is concerned, Crystal Dynamics says it will offer a “slice of the full game experience,” that includes portions of the single-player campaign and co-op Warzone missions. Players will also get a taste of hero progression, and it sounds like Iron Man, Hulk, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Black Widow will all be playable at points throughout the beta. There will be two nameplates that beta participants can unlock in the main game, and even though progression will carry over between beta weekends, it won’t carry over to the main game.

Finally, Crystal Dynamics revealed that Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye will be released as a playable character after release. He’ll be released alongside a new villain that we aren’t learning about today, and of course, he’ll have his own skins, gear, and progression. That’s all for today, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more on Marvel’s Avengers, which is out on September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.