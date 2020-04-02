Marvel Unlimited makes top comic books free until early May

Marvel has gotten on the bandwagon of making certain things free over the next month or so of quarantine. Starting today, April 2, Marvel fans can access a curated selection of the company’s most iconic comic book stories for free through the Marvel Unlimited service. Only some of the comic books available on the Marvel Unlimited platform are made available for free under this change, including things like Civil War and Avengers vs. X-Men.

Marvel Unlimited is a digital comic book subscription service that currently offers more than 27,000 Marvel comic books accessible on mobile and in Internet browsers. Ordinarily speaking, new customers could try the service for seven days under a free trial; the platform supports offline comic downloads, personalized recommendations, syncing across devices, and more.

In an announcement on April 2, Marvel revealed that it is making a selection of popular comic book stories available for anyone to access and read for free until May 4. Other examples of free materials include Black Widow Vol. 1: SHIELD’S Most Wanted, Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More, Avengers: Kree/Skrull War, and more.

The free offerings include popular characters like the Avengers, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. Users aren’t required to sign up for an account, offer any sort of payment info, or sign up for a free trial to access this content — just click ‘Free Comics’ on the Marvel Unlimited website or in the mobile apps to get straight into the materials.

A number of companies have made their products temporarily free, targeting at-home consumers who are currently looking for new ways to keep themselves entertained. In addition to comic books, TV shows, and movies, Marvel has also launched a number of audiobooks and a fictional podcast series called MARVELS.