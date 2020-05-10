Marvel Digital Comics Shop shutting down: What you need to know

Marvel has announced plans to shut down its Digital Comics Shop, a part of its website where fans can buy single digital issues and collections of Marvel comic books. The closure will take place on June 2, but this won’t be too big of a deal for readers. Marvel’s digital comics aren’t going anywhere and you’ll still be able to access the content you’ve already purchased.

The Marvel Digital Comics Shop is exactly what it sounds like: an online destination where fans can browse digital comics and purchase them to read in the Marvel Comics app. In a notice published on this website, Marvel revealed that it will close the digital shop down on June 2.

If you’ve previously purchased digital comics through this online store, Marvel says that you’ll still have access to them, you’ll just need to use either comiXology or the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android. If you choose to use the latter app, Marvel notes that you’ll be able to sign in with the same digital store credentials.

If you want to use comiXology, you’ll need to connect your Marvel account with the service using its Marvel Sync tool. Digital comic codes can still be redeemed through the Marvel website’s Redeem page and the Marvel Unlimited service is remaining, of course; you’ll need to download its app to access that content.

As for preorders, Marvel says that any preorders and series subscriptions made through its digital shop that are scheduled for release after June 1 will be canceled. You’ll need to make similar future purchases through comiXology instead, after which point the content can be accessed in the Marvel Comics app if desired.