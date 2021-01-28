Manhart MHX5 800 is a BMW X5 on steroids

Manhart is a tuning company that increases the style and performance of various BMW models. It has turned its hand to tuning the BMW X5 Competition SUV. From the factory, the SUV has a 4.4-liter V-8 with twin turbos making 625 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. After Manhart spends time tuning the engine, it makes 823 horsepower and 1080 Nm of torque.

The car is known as the Manhart MHX5 800, and all the extra power and torque comes courtesy of an ECU remapping and a turbo power kit featuring a special Manhart intercooler. The tuner also fits the SUV with a stainless steel rear muffler with valve control function and a quartet of 100 millimeters diameter carbon or ceramic coated exhaust pipes.

On versions of the MHX5 800 that will be exported, there are race downpipes without catalytic converters and OPF-delete replacement pipes made of stainless steel. Manhart upgrades the standard eight-speed automatic transmission to handle the additional power. Handling is also tweaked with springs that lower the SUV by 30 millimeters.

Special Manhart Concave One forged rims measuring 10.5×22 inches are fitted to the SUV. The tires used are 295/30ZR22 units helping to improve grip for the all-wheel-drive vehicle. Various gold trim is added as well as in-house made Manhart carbon fiber parts. A new hood with GTR intakes is added, along with a new front spoiler, rear diffuser, and two-piece side skirts.

Carbon fiber mirror caps are from the BMW M Performance program. Inside the car, Manhart updates the MHX5 800 Steering wheel with spokes and shift panels made from carbon fiber. Other individually configurable upgrades are available on request for the brake system. The vehicle in the images uses the standard braking system from BMW.