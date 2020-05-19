Mafia: Trilogy now official with remakes and remasters galore

Last week, 2K Games teased the impending reveal of Mafia: Trilogy. At the time, most of us assumed that this was going to be a remaster of the first three Mafia games, and it turns out that we were correct – for the most part, at least. Seeing as the Mafia trilogy spans three different console generations, Mafia II is only game of the bunch that’s actually being remastered, strictly speaking.

Mafia: Trilogy will be comprised of three different titles – Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. 2K says that Mafia: Definitive Edition is a ground-up remake of the original, which makes sense considering that it initially launched on PlayStation 2 and Xbox way back in 2002.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition is an ultra HD remaster, while 2K describes Mafia III: Definitive Edition as a “re-introduction” – another move that makes sense since Mafia III is only a few years old. Both the Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions include all of the add-on content that was originally released for these games along with remastered 4K visuals, while Mafia: Definitive Edition is made with the Mafia III engine and features new dialogue, expanded backstories, new gameplay sequences, and additional cutscenes.

Release is where things get a little complex. The Definitive Editions for both Mafia II and Mafia III are available today, and if you pre-purchase Mafia: Trilogy on Xbox One, PS4, or Steam, you’ll get access to both immediately (2K says that these games will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date). Mafia: Trilogy will get a physical release alongside the digital version of Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 28th.

All of these games are available for purchase separately too, so if for instance you weren’t crazy about Mafia III, you’ll still be able to get Mafia and Mafia II. If you already own Mafia II on Steam, you’ll be upgraded to Mafia II: Definitive Edition today for free, and everyone who owns Mafia III on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam will similarly be upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition today as well.

Got all that? Mafia: Trilogy will cost $59.99 for all three games. Mafia II and Mafia III will cost $29.99 for those who want to buy them separately, while the Mafia remake will cost a little bit more at $39.99. If you want all three games, then, make sure you don’t buy them separately. Mafia: Trilogy, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are all available to buy today, with Mafia: Definitive Edition releasing on August 28th.