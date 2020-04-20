Mac Pro Wheels Kit photos show off that pricey add-on

The 2019 MacPro was decided to be modular and expandable but it isn’t just the guts that Apple was referring to. To some extent, it was also talking about how you can turn the cheese grater into a moving cheese grater just by adding four wheels. As with anything Apple, those wheels don’t come cheap but, fortunately, they seem to look the part of a luxurious metal and rubber wheels that will at least sort of justify the price in your eyes.

Why would you want to put wheels beneath a desktop tower in the first place? Apple’s product page for the kit offers scenarios like sliding it out from your desktop or across your studio. Both seem to hint that the 2019 Mac Pro will be stowed away from judging eyes.

Whatever the use case, if you opt for this kit, the box pretty much says everything you will find inside. A set of unboxing photos on Chinese social networking site Weibo confirms exactly that. You get four wheels and a bit. A hex bit, that is. You might need other tools to properly attach the wheels, Apple also cautions.

Apple doesn’t describe the exact dimensions of the wheels themselves but does describe the rubber material that will get your Mac Pro from point A to point B and beyond. It also warns users that replacing the standard stainless steel feet with wheels will make the Mac Pro approximately one inch taller.

Apple is known for making exquisitely designed products that are often considered overpriced but many will argue that you get what you pay for. They might find it harder to justify a $700 price tag on a set of four wheels, though. Apple is also selling the non-wheeled Feet Kit for $299 but that does come standard with Mac Pros anyway. Unless, of course, you bought one with wheels attached already and wanted to put the hole-filled computer in its right place for good.