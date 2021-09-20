Lotus Emira V6 First Edition starts at £75,995

Lotus has confirmed the specifications and pricing for its new sports car called the Emira V6 First Edition. Pricing for the car is £75,995. It features a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine making 400 horsepower and 420Nm of torque when fitted with the manual transmission or 430 Nm with the automatic.

The standard transmission is a six-speed manual, but there is an option for a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Lotus is offering the First Edition in six different colors, with additional colors coming next year. Buyers get several options packs as standard.

The First Edition cars will arrive next spring, with the four-cylinder powered First Edition landing next fall. The Lotus Emira is a mid-engine premium sports car. It promises dynamic performance with best-in-class ride and handling along with aerodynamics and a driver-focused experience.

The car uses a new lightweight bonded aluminum chassis. The First Edition uses 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels that are diamond cut with a two-tone finish. Buyers can choose silver or gloss black wheels at no additional cost. First Edition buyers also get two-piece brake discs, and Lotus branded calipers. The six available colors include Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. All versions get LED lights all around, titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-folding door mirrors, and rear parking sensors.

Lotus fits the cars with the Lower Black Pack as standard. Buyers can choose from seven interior color choices at no cost, with options in leather or Alcantara. The car includes heated seats with 12-way adjustability, climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported. Also standard are the Drivers Pack and Design Pack. Lotus also confirmed the entry-level Emira will launch sometime in 2023, priced starting at £59,995.