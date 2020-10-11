Lots of accessories for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX are on the way

Of all the cool pickups out there, one of the coolest is the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Ram offers more than 600 accessories for its 1500 series pickup truck, and more than 100 of them are specifically developed for its hot rod TRX pickup. The great thing about officially designed parts is that they’re easy to install and don’t require cutting or fabrication.

Official accessories are also tested and engineered at the factory and come with the factory warranty. Typically buyers can also finance them in with the purchase price of the pickup if they decide to do that. Out of the vast number of accessories for the 1500 TRX are a bed sports bar priced at $1195, a spare tire mount for the bed of the pickup priced at $995, bed rails with adjustable tie-downs for $250, rear bed step for $395, running boards for $995, aluminum rock rails for $1195, and a lighting kit that appears to fit on the sport bar for $595.

Owners can probably find similar or perhaps even better quality elsewhere for the same money. Still, those wanting to keep the vehicle as Mopar as possible might prefer the official accessories. For those that are somehow unfamiliar with TRX, it’s a beast of a pickup. Under the hood sits a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

That engine produces 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The big pickup can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 118 mph limited by its tires. That’s certainly not incredibly fast by supercar standards, but considering this is a pickup truck, it’s impressive.

The first deliveries of the TRX will start later this year. The first units delivered will be the Launch Edition model that comes fully loaded and priced at $92,010.