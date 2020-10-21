Lomography’s latest film camera lets you inject liquid into the lens

Lomography has launched its HydroChrome Sutton, a 35mm film camera that features a unique liquid-injection lens for creating filter effects. Users are able to inject just about any liquid they’d like into the less, producing unique photos that can’t be replicated a second time and that differ distinctly from digitally-applied image filters.

Film cameras are trendy at the moment, though still not as popular as they were in the pre-digital era. Many have turned to these analog models to produce unique images unlike the kind they can capture using their smartphone. There are many advantages of digital, however, one of which is the readily available image filters.

Ready for a colorful experiment? The new #HydroChrome Sutton’s Panoramic Belair Camera combines some of Lomography’s best-loved features into one camera: a liquid-filled lens, panoramic format, and exposed sprocket holes! 🙌 Take a closer look here: https://t.co/hPsnZhXdUs pic.twitter.com/RDTpDjQMbK — Lomography (@lomography) October 21, 2020

With Lomography’s new HydroChrome Sutton 35mm shooter, users are able to simulate lens filters in a very unique way — by literally injecting liquid into the lens, modifying the resulting photo. A number of different liquids can be used, including ones dyed with food coloring, as well as more unique things like teas and coffee. The result is what Lomography refers to as ‘experimental photography.’

The resulting images are perforated panoramics, as shown in the image samples above and below. The camera likewise produces a unique vignette akin to what you’d get from the class Lomo cameras. Lomography claims this is the first 35mm format camera capable of producing panoramic images.

The lens, meanwhile, is a fixed-focus model with extra aperture plates and tubing that is used to inject the liquid. Lomography will ship the camera with the Sutton lens module, as well as the shutter and aperture module, the syringe and tube, and the four aforementioned aperture plates. The camera includes a PC socket for connecting a flash, a knob for advancing the film, and an automatic frame counter. The camera doesn’t require batteries.

The HydroChrome Sutton Panoramic Belair camera is available from Lomography now for $79 USD.