Logitech G and Herman Miller are making an entire line of gaming furniture

Earlier this year, Logitech G announced that it was teaming up with Herman Miller to make a new gaming chair. Fast forward a few months later to today and we’re learning that it isn’t just a gaming chair they’re making together, but an entire lineup of gaming furniture. At the center of this line is the Embody Gaming Chair, which the companies bill as “the industry’s first truly ergonomic chair.”

It isn’t exactly a secret that a lot of gamers out there have poor posture, and the fact that they tend to spend a lot of their time sitting at a desk doesn’t really help things on that front. This is where the Embody chair comes in, as Herman Miller and Logitech G say that the new gaming chair will help with things like pressure distribution and lower back support to help improve posture and circulation.

“The Embody Gaming Chair allows gamers’ bodies to be properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable,” today’s announcement reads. “A number of enhancements were made to get there, including cooling foam with copper-infused particles that support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat buildup caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time, and pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourages movement.”

In addition to the Embody chair, it sounds like the two companies are launching a grand total of three gaming desks: the Motia, Ratio, and Nevi. The Notia is an adjustable desk that can raise to standing height, giving you a number of different options when it comes to positioning. In addition, the two companies have revealed the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm that, of course, allows you to attach a monitor (or a laptop) and easily adjust its position.

The Embody, Motia, and Ollin are all launching today, but as these are products from Logitech G and Herman Miller, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that they demand something of a premium price. The Embody will set you back $1,495, while the Motia Desk is available at $1,295 and the Ollin Monitor Arm comes in at a not-insignificant $295. You can find all of them today over at Herman Miller’s website.