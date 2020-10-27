Live-action Assassin’s Creed series in the works at Netflix

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular gaming franchises around, so today’s announcement that Ubisoft and Netflix are working on a live-action Assassin’s Creed series should come as little surprise. While little is known about Ubisoft’s deal with Netflix at this early stage, the two companies have shared some important details, noting that while this live-action series will be the first one out of the gate, it won’t be the only Assassin’s Creed series Netflix produces.

In fact, in a post to its website, Ubisoft says that its deal with Netflix includes “multiple different series.” In addition to the live-action series, which Ubisoft describes as “a genre-bending live-action epic,” Netflix will also be producing animated and anime adaptations. So, Ubisoft and Netflix are casting a fairly wide net in terms of content here.

There’s no indication of when this live-action series will debut, nor is any talk of what it will entail. Given the popularity of Ezio Auditore da Firenze among Assassin’s Creed fans, he seems like a shoo-in as the main focus of this series, but Ubisoft and Netflix may opt to go for an entirely original character like the one we saw in 2016’s Assassin’s Creed movie. Given how that movie fared both with critics and at the box office, it might be safer for Ubisoft and Netflix to put the focus on a character that already exists in Assassin’s Creed lore.

In any case, Ubisoft also confirmed that Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik from its Film and Television division will serve as executive producers on the show, so Ubisoft will have some kind of input. Netflix is currently looking for a showrunner, so we expect an announcement regarding that role at some point in the near future.

Beyond all that, there’s nothing else we know about this show. We’ll update you when we hear more, but considering that this show is still in the very early planning stages, we might be waiting a long time for any sufficiently juicy details.