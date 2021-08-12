Life is Strange: True Colors Switch version delayed alongside Remastered Collection

The release schedules for two upcoming Life is Strange titles have been shaken up a bit. Developer Deck Nine has announced that the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which was slated to launch at the end of September, has been delayed. In addition, while most versions of Life is Strange: True Colors are still on track to launch on September 10th, the Switch version has been delayed as well.
Deck Nine originally announced the delay of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection in a tweet published yesterday, saying that the game has been moved from its original release date of September 30th to sometime in early 2022. That’s a hefty delay, and like so many other delays we’ve heard about in recent months, it seems that this one can be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that tweet, Deck Nine says that it wants to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection.” In line with those efforts, Deck Nine says it “made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch – until Early 2022.”
That announcement was accompanied by the news that the Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC starring Steph Gingrich will be releasing on September 30th, just a couple of weeks after Life is Strange: True Colors launches on September 10th. Unfortunately, Deck Nine announced in a follow-up tweet this morning that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back, though it doesn’t sound like this delay is quite as severe as the one for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.
“Additionally, Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late,” that tweet says. “We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but still plan to release this year. Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks.”
So, if you’re a Switch owner who was looking forward to a deluge of Life is Strange content in September, it looks like the timeline just got extended a bit. We’ll let you know when Deck Nine and Square Enix announce new release dates for these games, so stay tuned for more.