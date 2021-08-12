Life is Strange: True Colors Switch version delayed alongside Remastered Collection

The release schedules for two upcoming Life is Strange titles have been shaken up a bit. Developer Deck Nine has announced that the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which was slated to launch at the end of September, has been delayed. In addition, while most versions of Life is Strange: True Colors are still on track to launch on September 10th, the Switch version has been delayed as well.

Deck Nine originally announced the delay of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection in a tweet published yesterday, saying that the game has been moved from its original release date of September 30th to sometime in early 2022. That’s a hefty delay, and like so many other delays we’ve heard about in recent months, it seems that this one can be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

In that tweet, Deck Nine says that it wants to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection.” In line with those efforts, Deck Nine says it “made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch – until Early 2022.”

That announcement was accompanied by the news that the Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC starring Steph Gingrich will be releasing on September 30th, just a couple of weeks after Life is Strange: True Colors launches on September 10th. Unfortunately, Deck Nine announced in a follow-up tweet this morning that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back, though it doesn’t sound like this delay is quite as severe as the one for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Additionally, Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late. We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year. Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks! — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 12, 2021

“Additionally, Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late,” that tweet says. “We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but still plan to release this year. Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks.”

So, if you’re a Switch owner who was looking forward to a deluge of Life is Strange content in September, it looks like the timeline just got extended a bit. We’ll let you know when Deck Nine and Square Enix announce new release dates for these games, so stay tuned for more.