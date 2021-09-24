Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gets a new release date

Last month, Square Enix announced delays for the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection and the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors. While other versions of Life is Strange: True Colors managed to meet their September 10th release date, it looks like developer Deck Nine needed more time on both the Switch version and the Remastered Collection. Today, we got a new release date for the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, but fans will be waiting a while.

That’s because Square Enix today announced a new release date of February 1st, 2022 for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. Originally, the collection was set to launch just a few weeks after Life is Strange: True Colors, as Deck Nine and Square Enix initially gave it a release date of September 30th.

While this isn’t the longest delay, it’s never fun to count delays in months instead of weeks. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection packs remastered versions of the first two games in the franchise – Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm – into a single compilation. While both of those games are still relatively recent, the remastered visuals and updated engine should bring both titles in line with the more recent Life is Strange games.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is included as a bonus to anyone who purchases the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, though it seems that the collection will also be available as a standalone purchase when it launches in February.

We’re also still waiting on Square Enix to announce the new release date for the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors, which was delayed beyond its September 10th release date at the same time Life is Strange: Remastered Collection was pushed back. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on that front, so stay tuned.