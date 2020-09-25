LG Wing teardown reveals its swiveling secrets

LG may have just upstaged Samsung and Microsoft in terms of putting out the most innovative smartphone of the year. Whether or not the LG Wing actually makes practical sense is a different question and doesn’t really take away the fact that this odd contraption is not something many would have seen coming ever. But more than just the eccentricity of a swiveling phone, the LG Wing is also a design and engineering mystery waiting to be solved and, thankfully, we have JerryRigEverything for that.

In a weird turn of events, the YouTuber is doing a teardown even before it puts the LG Wing through the usual durability test. That’s mostly because LG sent him a pre-release unit so putting it through the rigors of scratching and bending may not be indicative of the final product. That said, it is also the perfect unit to take apart given it is the final design anyway.

It is actually surprising that the phone opens up without giving much of a fight. At least at the beginning, it’s pretty much your standard fare of adhesive, LEGO-like connectors, and screws. The tricky part is separating the two halves which are held together by a mechanism not unlike a chained door lock. Fortunately for us, it wasn’t that difficult to accomplish.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the thought, design, and engineering that went into the swiveling mechanism and its parts. It isn’t just something that LG slapped together and called it a day but one that really does seem made to last. Whether it will last is a different question entirely but that display cable is almost sure to be one of the first to cause problems.

Despite its sophistication, it’s also impressive how much of the LG Wing remains modular and easy to tear down, save for the main screen of course. Even more impressive is that Nelson was able to reassemble it and have it working perfectly again which is, perhaps, a testament to LG’s literally unbelievable design.