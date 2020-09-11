LG smart TVs are getting an Amazon Music app

Although its mobile business has definitely seen better days, LG remains one of the big names in the TV and display markets. It is also one of the few in that market that develops and uses its own smart TV platform rather than adopting something like Android TV. While that has the benefit of giving LG more control over the experience, it also means it has less access to some of the apps and services consumers might expect are already there. Case in point, it’s only now that Amazon Music is coming to the TV but at least it will be coming even to four-year-old products.

It sounds almost antithetical at first but TVs, especially the smart ones, have long stopped being appliances for video consumption only. You can play games, browse the Web, control your home, and, yes, even listen to streaming music on the big screen. Presuming, of course, you have the proper app for that streaming service available.

With the Amazon Music app, LG smart TV owners who also happen to be Prime members can finally access two million songs on their TVs. If they are Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, they can even access millions more. If they have the new LG Magic Remote, they can even just utter some magic phrases to make the TV do their bidding without lifting a finger. Owners of LG’s 2020 TVs can also use Bluetooth Surround sound to build their own makeshift entertainment system in their living room with two Bluetooth speakers.

The addition of Amazon Music is the latest in LG’s attempts to bring more media sources and apps to its webOS-based smart TV platform. Its previous campaign involved adding support for Apple AirPlay 2 and even HomeKit last year while the Apple TV app arrived earlier this year.

LG says that the Amazon Music app will be compatible with LG’s OLED, NanoCell, and LCD smart TV models going back to 2016. Given the latest brief PR blunder over AirPlay 2 support on 2018 TVs, some users might be a bit wary of that promise, at least until the feature actually arrives.