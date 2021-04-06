LG reveals 2021 soundbar line with sustainable designs

LG has announced the global rollout of its 2021 lineup of soundbars. Some of the models in the line promise a premium audio experience along with versatility and community control while sporting eco-conscious designs and packaging. The entire line is also designed to complement LG’s 2021 line of televisions.

A new feature for 2021 in some of the soundbars is AI Sound Pro. That feature allows audio from the TV to be played to the Soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share to deliver improved audio processing power on the more capable speakers of the soundbar. The soundbar also offers the same sound modes as the latest LG TV offerings allowing users to switch between the Soundbar and the TV using the remote.

LG also notes that its 2021 line is compatible with different voice assistants, including Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The Soundbar also supports Apple AirPlay 2, allowing customers to stream, control, and share music and other content directly from the iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer. Another new feature in some of the 2021 soundbar models includes Meridian Audio tuning and Meridian technology useful in Music Mode for a more authentic listening experience.

Another new feature called Meridian Horizon technology comes from the long-term partnership between LG and Meridian Audio. The future mixes two-channel stereo content into multichannel audio for a more immersive listening experience. All soundbars in the 2021 line support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for three-dimensional audio.

The line also has Dolby Vision compatibility using 4K pass-through. Some new models are also Hi-Res Audio certified for lossless playback at 24-bit/96kHz. LG also says it designed the first audio products in the industry to receive the SGS Eco-Product Certification. That means many of its models use cases made from recycled materials. Pricing and exact availability on LG’s 2021 soundbar range are unannounced at this time. LG does say the new models will begin rolling out this month in some markets in Europe and North America.